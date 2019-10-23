Age, 73

Kenton

Services for Michael Francis Larrabee will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 24, 2019 at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton by Pastor Mark Bishop. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

He died on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Bucyrus on April 1, 1946. He married Rebecca Sherman on July 18, 1981 and she survives.

Also surviving are eight children, Michelle (Jimmy) Wall of Canajoharie, N.Y., Sandi (Brad), Haskell of Peabody, Mass., Michael (Amanda) Carter of Amesbury, N.H., Andrew Carter of Salem, Mass., Mary Mathews of Sneads Ferry, N.C., Jason (Amy) Carter of Lincoln, Ariz., Luke (Shannon) Larrabee of Kenton and Jeremiah (Deanna) Larrabee of Kenton; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Diana (Mick) Ransom of Lychens, Ohio, and his faithful companion, Eddie.

Mike was preceded in death by his sister, Ann Coates; grandparents, Richard (Nina) Stewart and father and mother-in-law, Justin (Norma) Sherman.

Mike worked at Morton Buildings for 40 years.

He enjoyed working on small engines, woodworking and riding motorcycles.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Mike to Not By Choice.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.