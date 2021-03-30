Michael James Baldridge Posted on March 30, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 26Upper Sandusky Visitation for Michael James Baldridge will be 3-7 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021 at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest. He died on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!