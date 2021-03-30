Home Obituaries Michael James Baldridge

Michael James Baldridge

Posted on March 30, 2021
0
Age, 26
Upper Sandusky

Visitation for Michael James Baldridge will be 3-7 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021 at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest.

He died on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

