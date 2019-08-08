Home Obituaries Michael Lenhart

Michael Lenhart

Posted on August 8, 2019
Michael Lenhart
Michael Lenhart

Age, 56
Columbus

Michael Lenhart, 56, of Columbus and formerly of McComb passed away August 5, 2019.

A Memorial Gathering for Michael will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 PM at the HARTLEY-HANNEMAN FUNERAL HOME, 370 Park Dr S., McComb, Ohio 45858.

Memorial contributions in Michael’s honor can be gifted to the American Heart Association, the National Kidney Foundation, or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Hartley-Hanneman Funeral Home is honored to serve Michael’s family and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or a fond memory to visit www.hannemanfh.com.

