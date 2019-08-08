Age, 56

Columbus

Michael Lenhart, 56, of Columbus and formerly of McComb passed away August 5, 2019.

A Memorial Gathering for Michael will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 PM at the HARTLEY-HANNEMAN FUNERAL HOME, 370 Park Dr S., McComb, Ohio 45858.

Memorial contributions in Michael’s honor can be gifted to the American Heart Association, the National Kidney Foundation, or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Hartley-Hanneman Funeral Home is honored to serve Michael’s family and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or a fond memory to visit www.hannemanfh.com.

