Michael “Mick” S. Bruner, age 76 of Kenton, passed away at 8:15 p.m. Sunday, February 19, 2017 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay, OH.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Michael “Mick” S. Bruner will be held Friday, February 24, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church, Kenton with Father Jeffrey Tigyer and Father David Young officiating. Burial will follow mass in the St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kenton.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at the SCHINDEWOLF STOUT CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Kenton. A Prayer Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, Bridge Hospice Care of Findlay or Kenton Little League. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.stoutcrates.com.

