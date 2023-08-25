Home Obituaries Michael Stover

Michael Stover

Posted on August 25, 2023


A memorial service for Michael Stover, 55 will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2 in the VFW, Forest.

He died Tuesday, Aug. 8 at Vancrest of Upper Sandusky.

