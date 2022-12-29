A celebration of life dinner and party for Michael “Toby” Piper, 74 of Kenton, will be held at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Toby died on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at The Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

