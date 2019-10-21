Age, 69

Quincy

Services for Michael V. Edens will begin at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at Alger Assembly of God Church by the Rev. Mark Andreasen and Pastor Mike Kurtis. Burial will be in Roundhead Cemetery.

Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

He died at 9:34 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton.

He was born Aug. 1, 1950 in McGuffey to the late Adam Francis and Doris (Baughman) Edens. On May 5, 1974 he married Barbara Elaine Gentis and she survives in Qunicy.

Also surviving are two sons, Mike Edens of Pasco and James Edens of Quincy; a daughter, Breanne (Rocky Neal) Edens of Troy; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and a sister, Susan Janette (Tony) Caldwell of Cardington.

He was preceded in death by five sisters, Judy Ann Lawrence, Paula Elizabeth Smith, Sharon Marie Ray, Lori Jane Boyette, and Carolyn Jean Courtney.

Michael retired after 29 years from CompAir LeRoi as a machinist and inspector. He spent six years in the Ada Unit of the Ohio National Guard. He was a 1969 graduate of Ada High School.

Memorial contributions can be made to Quincy Sports Association, c/o Civista Bank in Quincy, Ohio.

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger. Condolences may be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.