A memorial service for Michael W. Purdy will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Lima First Assembly of God Church, 1660 Findlay Road (State Route 81), Lima, by Pastor Keith Wilson.

A graveside service will begin at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

He died at 5:19 a.m. Friday, March 16, 2018 at his residence.

