Micheal L. Dennis

Age, 58

Carey

Michael L. Dennis, 58, of Carey, died at 12:20 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at his residence with his family by his side.

Michael was born on August 2, 1961 in Loudonville, to Charles A. and Della M (Moore) Dennis. His mother survives in Loudonville. He married Denise L. Lortz on June 23, 1990 at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Carey. She survives in Carey along with his children: Aysha Clever, Michael (Brye) Dennis of Upper Sandusky and Megan (Tyler) Bame of Carey; 6 grandchildren; a brother, Gary (Deb) Dennis of Loudonville and two sisters: Connie Dennis and Cathy Dennis both of Columbus.

He was preceded in death by his father and two brothers: Charles and Stephen Dennis.

Michael was a 1979 graduate of Loudonville High School and received his Bachelor’s Degree from Ashland University and Master’s Degree from the University of Findlay. He spent the rest of his life doing what he loved, teaching and coaching. A football fanatic, he loved teaching the game of football to the youth of Hardin Northern High School for 33 years. The last 5 years as head coach, until his battle with cancer began. The Polar Bears of 2019 gave him one last gift of making the playoffs. He also coached basketball for 16 years.

He was a member of the OHSFCA and was awarded the Region 9 Sportsman, Ethics and Integrity Award in 2018. He was voted by his peers of the NWCC as Coach of the Year in 2018. He has also been inducted into the Loudonville High School, Ashland County and Hardin County Halls of Fame.

Michael was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Carey.

When he was not coaching, he enjoyed relaxing in the garden and traveling with his wife.

Family and friends will be received from 2 – 4 and 6 – 9 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at STOMBAUGH-BATTON FUNERAL HOME in Carey.

Michael’s funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Carey. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey.

IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorial contributions may be given to the Michael L. Dennis Memorial Fund at Hardin Northern High School and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St. Carey, OH. 43316.

Online condolences may be sent to www.stombaughbatton.com.