Michelle Cannode

Posted on May 11, 2017
age 46, Kenton

Services for Michelle Cannode will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Steve Walter. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. on Monday.

She was a fighter. She fought the demon of cancer for two years. She will sadly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

At Michelle’s request, all memorial donations may be given to Sabrina Hines, as she is fighting the same fight Michelle fought.

Michelle walked into the Lord’s arms at 5:12 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 surrounded by her loved ones at home.

