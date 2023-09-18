Michelle L. Burkett

Michelle Lynette Burkett, age 68, of Alger, passed away on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 2:15 AM at her residence, surrounded by her family.

Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 AM on Wednes-day, September 20, 2023 at McGuffey Church of Christ, 203 Columbus Street, McGuffey, Ohio with David Holbrook officiating. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Visitation will begin on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at McGuffey Church of Christ, 203 Columbus Street, McGuffey and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Universal Hospice, 921 Rush Avenue, Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311 and/or McGuffey Church of Christ, 203 Columbus Street, McGuffey, Ohio 45859.

Arrangements have been entrusted to at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger

