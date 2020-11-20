Home Obituaries Mickey Eugene Kindle

Mickey Eugene Kindle

Posted on November 20, 2020
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Age, 81
Port St. Lucie, Florida

Mickey Eugene Kindle, 81, of Port St. Lucie, Florida and Indian Lake, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • Saundra L. Modd

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    November 20, 2020
    2 min read

  • Catherine Marie Hoffman

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    November 19, 2020
    2 min read

  • Karl Patrick McNeal

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    November 19, 2020
    2 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply