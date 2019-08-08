Home Obituaries Mildred M. “Millie” Parker

Mildred M. “Millie” Parker

Posted on August 8, 2019
0

Age, 104
Kenton

Services for Mildred M. “Millie” Parker will begin at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton by the Rev. Thomas Pistora.

Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call from 1 p.m. Friday until the time of the service.

She died on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at Hardin Hills Health Center, Kenton.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Trinity United Presbyterian Church.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting www.stoutcrates.com.

