Miles Philip Branstetter (Philip), age 88, died at 5:36 a.m. Friday, March 4, in Marion, OH.

Friends may call from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Price McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton, OH. Funeral services will begin the next day, March 9, at 11:00 a.m. at Price McElroy Funeral Home with Bishop Cory Rogers officiating. Burial will follow at New Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at Pricefh.net. Donations may be made to Tranquility Hospice in Delaware, OH.

