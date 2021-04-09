Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 82

Kenton

Funeral services for Milton Akins Beazley will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at The First Baptist Church of Kenton with Pastor BJ Thomsen officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 4:00 P.M to 7:00 P.M. on Monday, April 12, 2021 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Masks will be required and Covid-19 protocols should be followed at all services.

Milt was called home suddenly to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on April 7, 2021.

Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Kenton to be used for Operation Christmas Child.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!