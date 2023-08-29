Minnie F. Carty, age 85, of Wapakoneta, passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at 11:01 PM at Wapakoneta Manor.

Friends may call from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger. There will be a graveside service at Preston Cemetery, Alger for family and friends on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger

