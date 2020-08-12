Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 61

Forest

Services for Minor M. “Chip” Curl Jr. will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home, Kenton. Burial will follow at Otterbein Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of services Friday.

He died at 2.51 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at his residence.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

