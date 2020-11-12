Monica Sue Smith Posted on November 12, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 67Kenton Monica Sue Smith, 67 of Kenton, passed away at 5:33 a.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida. A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Otterbein Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!