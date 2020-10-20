Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 76

Alger

Graveside services for Monty Eugene Ewing will begin at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at Preston Cemetery, Alger by Pastor Gregg Fox. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Army and the Ada VFW Post 9381.

Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. on Monday at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Alger.

Attendance will be restricted at the funeral and visitation based on space to accommodate social distancing requirements. Face coverings must be worn while attending visitation and service.

He died at 7:22 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

