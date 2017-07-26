A Mass of Christian Burial for Morris “Gene” Mead will be 1 p.m. Friday at the St. Gerard Catholic Church by Father Jim Szobonya Burial will be in the Gethsemani Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and V.F.W. Post 1275 at the cemetery.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be expressed at chiles-lamanfh.com.

He died at 4:55 a.m. on July 23, 2017 at Vancrest of Delphos.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!