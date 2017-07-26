Home Obituaries Morris ‘Gene’ Mead

Posted on July 26, 2017
Morris 'Gene' Mead
age 81, Lima

A Mass of Christian Burial for Morris “Gene” Mead will be 1 p.m. Friday at the St. Gerard Catholic Church by Father Jim Szobonya Burial will be in the Gethsemani Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and V.F.W. Post 1275 at the cemetery.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be expressed at chiles-lamanfh.com.

He died at 4:55 a.m. on July 23, 2017 at  Vancrest of Delphos.

