Morris William Rogers Posted on December 27, 2017

Morris William Rogers
Age, 78
Kenton

Services for Morris William Rogers will be private. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is handling the arrangements.

He died at 7 a.m. on Monday, December 25, 2017 at the Hardin Memorial Hospital.

Memorial donations may be made to; Not By Choice or The Dola Cemetery in care of Gail Rodenbaugh 1361 Twp Rd 125, Dunkirk.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.