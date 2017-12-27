Home Obituaries Morris William Rogers

Morris William Rogers

December 27, 2017
Morris William Rogers
Morris William Rogers

Age, 78
Kenton

Services for Morris William Rogers will be private.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is handling the arrangements.

He died at 7 a.m. on Monday, December 25, 2017 at the Hardin Memorial Hospital.

Memorial donations may be made to; Not By Choice or The Dola Cemetery in care of Gail Rodenbaugh 1361 Twp Rd 125, Dunkirk.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

