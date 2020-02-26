Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Muriel Ford will be held at a later date.

She died on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at Hardin Hills Health Center, Kenton.

She was born on May 9, 1922 in Kenton to the late J. Reed and Maude (Martin) Ford.

Surviving are nieces and nephews, Janice (Tom) Kuck, Judy (Gary) Woodard, George (Connie) Ziegler, Burke (Peggy) Ziegler and Dorothy Ziegler.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Ford; two nephews, Doug Ziegler and Mike Ziegler and two sisters, Norma Howard and Marjorie Ziegler.

Muriel worked at Phillips and Davis (Champion) in Kenton for many years. She attended the Epworth United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinal games and the TV series MASH. She liked taking car rides through the country, going bowling and listening to Gospel and Country music.

She spent 35 years living in Missouri where she enjoyed meeting all the new people but she loved being back in Ohio with family.

Muriel loved to rescue abandoned cats and dogs and because of her love for animals memorial donations may be made to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) or they could also be made to Heartland Hospice.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.