Murrell “Buck” Preston Riley III

Murrell “Buck” Preston Riley III passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Monday, February 14, 2022, after a long courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 26 at Herrick Chapel on the campus of Adrian College. The family will receive family and friends from 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. The service will begin at 2:00 p.m. with a luncheon at the Tobias Room immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Lenawee and/or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

