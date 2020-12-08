Myron P. Clark Jr. Posted on December 8, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 58Ridgeway Funeral services for Myron P. Clark Jr will be private. Burial will take place at Ridgeway Cemetery. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mount Victory is assisting the family with arrangements. Myron passed peacefully to his savior on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Payne Chapel AME or the funeral home in care of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!