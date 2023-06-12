Myrtle Irene Mahan, age 95 of Forest died Fri. June 9, 2023 at her home.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00AM Tue. June 13, 2023 at the Clark Shields Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Patterson Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-8PM Mon. June 12, 2023 at Clark Shields Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to Jackson-Forest EMS in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843. Visit www.ShieldsFH.com to send a condolence or to view the life tribute video.

