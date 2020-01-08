Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 82

Kenton

Services for Nancy A. Kaufman will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Steve Walters. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call two hours prior to services on Friday.

She died on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

She was born on Jan. 3, 1938 in Waynesfield to the late Lloyd James and Rudy Lulu (Lynn) Wells. On Feb. 16, 1956 she married Glenn Joseph Allemeier and they later divorced. She married George W. Kaufman on Aug. 7, 1984 and he preceded her in death on Feb. 11, 2012.

Surviving are four daughters, Cindy (Jerry) Kirk of Kenton, Sue Moeller of Kenton, Joanie (Rick) Kiess of Kenton and Michelle (Jeff) McLane of Kenton; a son, Craig Allemeier of Lima; three sisters, Betty (Bill) Music of Lima, Carol Bailey of Waynesfield and Dorothy (Don) Shepard of Florida; two brothers, George (Cathy) Wells of Quincy and Clyde (Norma) Wells of Jackson Center; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Allemeier; two brothers, James Wells and Robert Wells and a sister, Peggy Franklin.

Nancy retired from Walmart in Lima.

She attended Epworth United Methodist Church.

She loved to cook and bake especially for the holidays. She enjoyed crafts and drawing.

Most of all Nancy loved her family.

Memorial donations may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.