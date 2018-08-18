Services for Nancy (Dunbar) Barker will begin at 1 p.m. Monday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada by Pastor Don Clinger. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

She died at 9:29 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17, 2018 at Vancrest of Ada.

