Funeral services for Nancy Jo Barrett, 58 of Kenton, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, December 01, 2023 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Friends and family may visit from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at the funeral home. Burial at Grove Cemetery will take place at a later date.

Nancy passed away on November 26, 2023 at the James Cancer Center in Columbus.

Memorial contributions in Nancy’s honor may be made to the funeral home in care of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

