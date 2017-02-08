Memorial services for Nancy Jo Wilson will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Big Pine Church in Big Pine Key, Fla.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Schiff Center for Liver Diseases, University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine, 1500 NW 12th Ave., Suite 1101-E, Miami, FL 33136-1052.

She died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.

