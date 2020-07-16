Nancy K. (Strahm) Vigil Posted on July 16, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 73Plant City, Fla. A memorial service for Nancy K. (Strahm) Vigil took place on Wednesday, July 8 at Apollo Beach, Fla. A graveside service in Kenton will be announced at a later date. She died peacefully from complications relating to pneumonia on Tuesday, June 20, 3030 at Plant City, Fla. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!