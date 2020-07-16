Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 73

Plant City, Fla.

A memorial service for Nancy K. (Strahm) Vigil took place on Wednesday, July 8 at Apollo Beach, Fla. A graveside service in Kenton will be announced at a later date.

She died peacefully from complications relating to pneumonia on Tuesday, June 20, 3030 at Plant City, Fla.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!