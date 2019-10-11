Home Obituaries Nancy King Carpenter Yauger

Nancy King Carpenter Yauger

Posted on October 11, 2019
Nancy King Carpenter Yauger
Nancy King Carpenter Yauger

Age, 89
Florida

Nancy King Carpenter Yauger set sail on her last adventure with God on Monday, September 23, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, please consider doing a good deed for someone in need or making a donation to the American Red Cross in her memory.

