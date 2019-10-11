Age, 89

Florida

Nancy King Carpenter Yauger set sail on her last adventure with God on Monday, September 23, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, please consider doing a good deed for someone in need or making a donation to the American Red Cross in her memory.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.abbeyfh.com.

