Nancy King Carpenter Yauger Posted on October 11, 2019 0 Nancy King Carpenter Yauger Age, 89 Florida Nancy King Carpenter Yauger set sail on her last adventure with God on Monday, September 23, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider doing a good deed for someone in need or making a donation to the American Red Cross in her memory. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.abbeyfh.com.