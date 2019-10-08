Age, 81

Alger

A graveside service for Nancy L. McBride will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at Preston Cemetery, Alger by the Rev. Bill Prater.

She died at 3:02 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at Lima Memorial Health System.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, P.O. Box 41, Alger, Ohio 45812 for the benevolence of the family.

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger and condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

