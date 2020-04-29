Nancy Paine Sabol Posted on April 29, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 57Marysville Nancy Paine Sabol, 57, of Marysville and formerly of Kenton, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at her residence after a brief battle with cancer with her family by her side. Nancy was a loving wife, mother, sister, and aunt. In keeping with the current health guidelines, there will be no services held at this time. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church when restrictions are lifted and will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled for the family by Wilson Funeral Home, Mannasmith Chapel 621 W. Fifth St. Marysville. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilsonfuneralhomesinc.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be directed to Wilson Funeral Home, as the family is working to establish a scholarship in her name for future ONU law students. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!