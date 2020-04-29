Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 57

Marysville

Nancy Paine Sabol, 57, of Marysville and formerly of Kenton, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at her residence after a brief battle with cancer with her family by her side. Nancy was a loving wife, mother, sister, and aunt.

In keeping with the current health guidelines, there will be no services held at this time. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church when restrictions are lifted and will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled for the family by Wilson Funeral Home, Mannasmith Chapel 621 W. Fifth St. Marysville. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilsonfuneralhomesinc.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be directed to Wilson Funeral Home, as the family is working to establish a scholarship in her name for future ONU law students.

