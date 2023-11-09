Nancy R. Underwood, 88, of rural Alger, died 5:00 p.m., Mon. Nov. 6, 2023, at Hardin Hills Health Center, Kenton, OH.

A private family celebration of Nancy’s life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Paul United Church of Christ. Arrangements are under the direction of the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, where condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

