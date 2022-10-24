A Mass of Christian burial for Natalina “Jane” Calmes, 93 will begin at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation in Carey by Rev. Tom Merril. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carey.

Friends may call 2-6 p.m.today at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey. A Rosary and Vigil service will be at 6 p.m.

She died at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Upper Sandusky.

