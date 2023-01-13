Nathaniel Brown 32, of Kenton passed away early January 11, 2023.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

