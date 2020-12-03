Home Obituaries Natuta “Tutti” Eloise Castle

Natuta “Tutti” Eloise Castle

Posted on December 3, 2020
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Age, 61
Rushsylvania

Natuta “Tutti” Eloise Castle, 61 of Rushsylvania passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

The family will host a Celebration of her Life at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • Mark A. Daniels

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    December 3, 2020
    1 min read

  • Donald Dean Nines

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    December 2, 2020
    2 min read

  • Virginia C. Shepherd

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    December 2, 2020
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply