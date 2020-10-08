Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 93

Bellefontaine

A mass of Christian burial for Neal Edward Clark will be celebrated by Father Kenneth Baker beginning at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 in the St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bellefontaine. Burial will follow in Hathaway Cemetery, West Mansfield.

Friends may call 2-6 p.m. Sunday at the Eichholtz Daring and Sanford Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Bellefontaine.

He died on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at The Ohio State University Wexner James Medical Center, Columbus.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent De Paul, 316 E Patterson Ave., Bellefontaine, OH 43311 or to Grace AME Church, 233 S. Main St., Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311.

