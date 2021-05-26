Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Neil F. Williams, age 16, of Forest, died Saturday, May 22, 2021 from an automobile accident.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021 at Riverdale High School football field with Michael Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to assist the family may be made to Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843.

Visit www.shieldsfh.com to view the life tribute video, send a condolence or to share a memory.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!