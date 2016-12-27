Services for Neil Good will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial will follow at Dola Cemetery.

Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday.

He died at 11:50 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 at Vancrest of Ada.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!