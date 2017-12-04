Home Obituaries Nella Faye Messick

Nella Faye Messick

Posted on December 4, 2017
age 83, Kenton

Services for Nella Faye Messick will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church by Pastor Craig Mansfield. Burial will follow in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church in her loving memory.

Arrangements are by Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton. Condolences may be shared with the family via www.stoutcrates.com.

She died at 6:05 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, 2017  at the Pristine Nursing Center, Jamestown.

