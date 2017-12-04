age 83, Kenton

Services for Nella Faye Messick will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church by Pastor Craig Mansfield. Burial will follow in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church in her loving memory.

Arrangements are by Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton. Condolences may be shared with the family via www.stoutcrates.com.

She died at 6:05 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, 2017 at the Pristine Nursing Center, Jamestown.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!