Age, 88

Arlington

A private graveside service for Nellie L. Oman will be held at Van Horn Cemetery near Findlay.

She died on Friday, April 24, 2020 at The Good Samaritan Manor, Arlington.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the Grace United Methodist Church in Dunkirk.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

