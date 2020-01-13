Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Nelson L. Temple, 90 of Kenton, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020.

He was born in Kenton on June 16, 1929 to the late George and Eshter (Oates) Temple. On June 25, 1950 he married Josephine Pickering and she preceded him in death on June 28, 2014.

Mr. Temple is survived by his two sons, Gregory (Lynda) Temple and Jerry (Jane) Temple, both of Kenton; six grandchildren, Benjamin (Rebecca) Temple, Sasha (James) Ruimveld, Elizabeth (Jason) Howe, Travis (Alicia) Temple, Tracy (Anne) Temple and Katie (Eric) Latimore; and 17 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his step-mother, Grace Temple; brothers, Bernard, Delbert and Neil Temple; sisters, Maxine Smith, Thelma Jacobs and Dorothy McLaughlin and two step-sisters, Billie Ingram and Norma Jean Byrne.

Mr. Temple was a 1947 graduate of Kenton High School and served his country in the U.S. Army and National Guard.

Nelson was a contractor in Kenton for many years. He was also a real estate agent and was instrumental in bringing Century 21 to Kenton.

He loved flying and was instrumental in starting Aero Lease in Kenton.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church for many years and was also a lifetime member of the Kenton Elks Lodge #157.

Nelson was a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of the Aladdin Shrine.

He was also an avid cook and will always be remember for his ability to create wonderful meals for his family.

A memorial service will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME where the family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Pastor Randall Forrester will officiate and no burial will take place.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Kidney Foundation or a charity of the donors choice.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.