Age, 36

Alger

Services for Nicholas J. Wright will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger. It was Nick’s wish to be cremated following the service. Inurnment of ashes will take place in Auglaize Cemetery, Harrod at a later date.

Friends may call 4-8 p.m. on Friday and one hour prior to services on Saturday at the funeral home.

He died at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Lima Memorial Health System.

He was born on Nov. 1, 1983 in Lima to Randy and Kim (Smith) Wright and they survive in Harrod. On April 29, 2017, he married Rachel McClure and she survives in Alger.

Also surviving are his brother, Adam Wright of Harrod; a sister, Jennifer (Darren) Meeks of Harrod; and his father and mother-in-law, Steven and Julia McClure of Alger.

Nick was the manager of the Embroidery Department at Cappie Sportswear of Lima. He also worked at Colonial Hills Golfers Club.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 1373 Grandview Avenue, Suite 200, Columbus, Ohio 43212.

