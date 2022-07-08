Nicholaus Dyer 

Nicholaus Edwin Arthur Dyer, age 39, of Dola, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay,

It was Nicholaus’s wish to be cremated Darth Vader Style. A celebration of life will be held from 12:00 PM-3:00 PM on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Centre on Central, 111 Central Avenue, Ada, Ohio 45810. You can check for information on services at Nicholaus Facebook page.

Memorial contributions may be made to Nora Dyer. A donation account has been created at US Bank for her future education. Funds can also be sent to @Jaime-Bilimek if Venmo is preferred.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

