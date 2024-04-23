Nicole “Nikki” A. Bell Elwood, age 56 of rural Forest, Ohio died at 4:38 P.M., Saturday, April 20, 2024 at home.

A funeral service for Nikki will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2024 at 1:00 P.M. at the Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, Ohio with the Rev. Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore, Ohio. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2024 from 11:00-1:00 P.M. at the funeral home prior to the funeral service.

Memorial contributions can be made to No One Fights Alone in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, Ohio 44882. Online expressions of sympathy can be made to waltonmoorefuneralhome.com

