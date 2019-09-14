Age, 85

Haines City, Fla.

formerly of Alger

A celebration of life for Nora Ann Patton Giovinazzo will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger by the Rev. Calvin Waugh. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger next to her deceased husband, John Russell Patton Sr.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

She died on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to the church of your choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

