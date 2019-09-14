Home Obituaries Nora Ann Patton Giovinazzo

Nora Ann Patton Giovinazzo

Posted on September 14, 2019
0
Nora Ann Patton Giovinazzo
Nora Ann Patton Giovinazzo

Age, 85
Haines City, Fla.
formerly of Alger

A celebration of life for Nora Ann Patton Giovinazzo will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger by the Rev. Calvin Waugh. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger next to her deceased husband, John Russell Patton Sr.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

She died on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to the church of your choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Joan Smith

    Joan Smith

    Age, 86 Kenton A memorial service for Joan Smith will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, …
    September 13, 2019
    1 min read

  • Melba E. Young

    Age, 94 Upper Sandusky A private service for Melba E. Young will be at a later date. She d…
    September 13, 2019
    1 min read
  • Daniel "Bear" Hayter

    Daniel “Bear” Hayter

    Age, 73 Kenton A memorial service for Daniel “Bear” Hayter will begin at noon …
    September 12, 2019
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply