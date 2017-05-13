Services for Norma Jean Clum will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, Benton Ridge by Pastor Kimberly Reese. Burial will follow in Benton Ridge Cemetery.

Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay and one hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 119 Main St., Benton Ridge, OH 45816.

Condolences can be sent via www.coldrencrates.com.

She died Tuesday, May 9, 2017.

