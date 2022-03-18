Home Obituaries Norma Jean Keen

Norma Jean Keen

Posted on March 18, 2022
Norma Jean Keen of Kenton, Ohio, 84, passed away March 16, 2022 surrounded by her loved ones.

There will be visitation for Norma on Monday, March 21, 2022 from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM followed by a service starting at 12:30 PM at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Burial at Grove Cemetery will follow service.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

