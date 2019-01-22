Home Obituaries Norma Jean (Torrence) McMillen

Posted on January 22, 2019
0
Age, 84
Belle Center

Norma Jean (Torrence) McMillen, age 84, of Belle Center, passed away at 6:10 a.m. on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Vancrest of Ada.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 306 N. Elizabeth Street, Belle Center.

Chris Conley, Pastor Lynn Bova, and Pastor Kathy Clark will officiate a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 24th at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Belle Center.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Logan County Cancer Society c/o Mary Rutan Foundation, 205 Palmer Ave. Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in Belle Center and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.

