Age, 84

Belle Center

Norma Jean (Torrence) McMillen, age 84, of Belle Center, passed away at 6:10 a.m. on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Vancrest of Ada.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 306 N. Elizabeth Street, Belle Center.

Chris Conley, Pastor Lynn Bova, and Pastor Kathy Clark will officiate a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 24th at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Belle Center.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Logan County Cancer Society c/o Mary Rutan Foundation, 205 Palmer Ave. Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in Belle Center and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!